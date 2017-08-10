Apple's WatchOS 4 to add various features to improve Apple Watch

Apple Watch's WatchOS 4 will be arriving this fall. YouTube/ Apple

Last June, Apple revealed the latest version of its Apple Watch software to the world, the WatchOS 4. The update will bring the device new features that would provide a boost to the watch's various functionalities.

The WatchOS 4 is set to arrive this fall, and its features include improvements on Apple Pay, enhancement of workout experience for its users, and more intelligent assistant features.

Similar to the IOS 11, the WatchOS 4 will include support for person-to-person payments in Apple Pay. The update will enable users to make transactions like sending and receiving money using their Apple Watch. Users can request Siri to initiate the transaction to send money to relatives or friends. A device owner may also use Messages to request or send money through Apple Pay.

Additionally, the watch will be compatible with the Apple Cash Card that the company also introduced in June. Users will be able to add funds to the card, which in turn can be used to pay at stores or to send funds to others.

Another feature of the Apple Watch that will be enhanced is its interaction with gym equipment via its Near-Field Communication (NFC) chip. Fitness-minded users will be able to easily sync workout data, like the amount of calories burned, from gym equipment to the Apple Watch with a simple tap. With the new update, the watch will be compatible with machines from Schwinn, Life Fitness, Cybex, Star Trac, MS Artrix, Technogym, and Stair Master.

The WatchOS 4 will also add better utilization of Siri, which will display helpful information and reminders on the watch's Siri face. The News app will also get an update with the new WatchOS. The app will be displaying headlines curated based on the user's interests, as well as save stories for later reading on the users' iPhone.

On Monday, Apple also seeded the fifth beta of the WatchOS 4 to software developers. This comes two weeks after the company released the fourth beta of the upcoming operating system.

The WatchOS 4 was announced alongside the iOS 11 during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. The update will be arriving sometime in the fall.