Apple's new iPhone to be unveiled at theater named in honor of late founder Steve Jobs

Apple will be unveiling the new iPhone at the Steve Jobs Theater. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Apple will be unveiling the new iPhone 8 on Sept. 12 at its brand new Steve Jobs Theater located at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino. The late Jobs introduced the very first iPhone a decade ago in 2007, and it is only fitting that the 10th anniversary device be unveiled at a place that was named in his honor.

Like the new iPhone, the theater has remained a mystery throughout its construction. This is due to the fact that much of it is located underground, with only a circular lobby with glass walls visible on the surface.

The lobby has staircases wrapped around its walls, which lead down to a lower level that houses the exhibit space. The space then feeds into an auditorium where 1,000 seats and the stage is located.

A few interior shots of the theater were posted online. However, the photos were taken during the theater's construction, so everything was covered in plastic and there were a number of temporary railings and scaffoldings.

Apple has been known for its sleek and minimalist design choice. It is expected that the new theater will feature an aesthetic that prominently feature glass and steel, similar to the flagship Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York, which is also located underground.

This will be the first time that Apple's annual product showcase will be held at the new Apple Campus. However, the 1,000-seat theater is much smaller compared to other venues that have hosted the event in previous years, so it will probably be more exclusive this year.

The theater is located just outside the main campus of the Apple Park, which is also circular. The park has 2.8 million square feet of space, with a large portion dedicated to green space. It was also originally envisioned by Apple's founder Jobs.