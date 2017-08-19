Apple's iPad moves closer to becoming a laptop replacement with iOS 11

Apple's iPad is moving closer to becoming a laptop alternative with the iOS 11. Reuters/Michaela Rehle

The newest iteration of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 11 will not be coming to iPhones and iPads until fall, but its beta version has been out for more than a month. With improvements and fixes coming in every update, the iOS 11 seems to become more viable as a laptop replacement.

The iOS 11 introduces more powerful multitasking capabilities for the iPad. It features a split screen functionality that allows the user to open two apps simultaneously and be displayed side by side, while a third slide-over app can also be assigned so the user can swipe it into view easily.

The new operating system also features improvements on the dock, which is the main row of apps at the bottom of the home screen. The user will now be able to bring up the dock anytime, even while inside a specific app. This makes switching among different apps easier, since the user doesn't need to go to the home screen before opening another app.

Additionally, the iOS 11 will be enabling users to access a dedicated storage file system on the iPad. This will put it on par with how Android has allowed tablet users to manage the files and folders stored in their devices. Furthermore, this nudges the iPad closer to providing the basic functionalities of a laptop.

Apple's software assistant app Siri is also one of the features that will make the iPad a great tool for productivity. The recent updates to Siri has given it stronger capabilities when it comes to fetching information from the device, like calendar appointments and to-do lists, as well as sending out messages.

One major difference between the iPad and a laptop is the iPad's lack of a mouse pointer, making pointing and selecting a matter of tapping, dragging, and swiping. Apple seeks to remedy this with the separately sold Apple Pencil. With the new iOS, the iPad's refresh rate will be improved, decreasing the Apple Pencil's latency by more than half.