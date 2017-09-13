Apple's iOS 11 coming to iPhones and iPads on Sept. 19

Apple's new iOS 11 will be arriving on Sept. 19. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

The newest version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 11 will be available for download for iPhone and iPad users on Sept. 19.

The company announced the news during its product showcase event on Tuesday. The iOS 11 will include a number of features that would make the iPhone and iPad faster and more efficient. It will introduce enhancements to Siri and capabilities to support advanced augmented reality apps.

Apple initially announced the new iOS in back in June, when it opened its beta version for developers and beta testers.

The iOS 11 will include a new app called Files, which will allow users to manage documents stored in the device. The operating system also features a new drag-and-drop system that can enable users to drag documents and photos across multiple apps.

The new operating system makes great improvements on the iPad, turning it into a more capable tablet. It introduces a system-wide dock on the iPad which can be accessed even from other apps just by swiping the bottom of the screen upwards. If the user drags his or her finger upward, they will get a view of the iPad's recent apps and workspaces.

The iPad will also get a better handle at multi-tasking, making it easier to run apps simultaneously. While running another app, dragging an app from the system-wide dock to the main screen will enable two apps to run side-by-side.

The new iOS will also support more advanced apps created using Apple's recently unveiled augmented reality framework, ARKit. It will also introduce enhancements to Apple's virtual assistant software Siri, enabling support for more third party apps so users can use them via voice commands.

A new fun feature is included in the new operating system in the form of the animoji, which are animated emojis that mimic the user's facial expressions.