Apple Watch Series 3 to arrive Sept. 22, offers better battery life and all-day connectivity

One of the available colors of the Apple Watch Series 3 Apple

After months and months of speculations, the Apple Watch Series 3 is finally arriving in the market, with the first orders expected to be released on Sept. 22. The new device is not a big upgrade from its previous iteration, but some of the updates that it brings should not be ignored.

The battery life of the Series Watch 3 has been improved. According to Apple, this new model offers an all-day battery life that can last up to 18 hours. Their barometric altimeter function is something new for the Apple Watch Series 3. This feature enables the watch to offer distance climbed by the wearer during their workouts.

The series boasts of a long-term evolution (LTE) connectivity that allows the wearer to still be connected without having to bring another standalone device.

The Series 3 watch also sports a new processor that offers 70% faster performance than its previous model, allowing apps to open quicker; a better graphics interface; and a more efficient Siri. Its new W2 wireless chip provides an 85% faster Wi-Fi connectivity and is more power-efficient.

With the launch of watchOS4 on Sept. 19, the Apple Watch Series 3 will come with the latest version of the operating system straight out of the box. This will allow the new enhanced workout features and Siri functionality to be readily available to those who will purchase an Apple Watch 3.

The Series 3 price starts at $329 without the LTE cellular connectivity, which might be counter-intuitive for the watch's function. For those who want to ramp it up to include the new feature headline, the price goes up to $399 and it's the most expensive starting price to date for an Apple Watch. T-Mobile and Verizon subscribers will have to add $10 on top of their contract, and they can have the device at $16 per month for the base model. The Apple Watch 3 has been made available for pre-order starting Sept. 15.