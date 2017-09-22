Apple Watch Series 3 reviews: What worked, what did not, and what people are saying

The Apple Watch Series 3 Apple/watch

The Apple Watch Series 3 comes out today and many have already gotten their hands on the newest model. In fact, some have already taken it for a test run. The reviews are in, and one question remains: Is it good?

The concept of the Apple Watch alone is rather interesting. It nearly offers everything the iPhone does, from messaging to checking social media. The only thing that seems to be missing is a camera at this point.

According to Lauren Goode of The Verge, what sets the Series 3 version of the Apple Watch apart from its predecessors is that it now has an LTE feature. So, even if a user does not have their phone close by as well as the watch not being connected to a known Wi-Fi network, they could still make and take calls and even send and receive messages with their watches.

The claim sounds good, however, she indicated that the LTE feature does not always work. Of course, it is a given that smartphones can be just as a pain to handle as they are incredibly useful. With the Apple Watch, or a smartwatch in general, it still allows users to do what they want while remaining connected even without their mobile phones.

The pricing for the Series 3 watch differs on whether or not there is an LTE feature. The Series 3 without the LTE, starts at $329 while the one with LTE costs $399. Naturally, the older models are a lot more affordable.

Apart from the LTE feature not being as consistent as it promises to be, other reviewers say that it can also take a toll on the watch's battery. A lot would say that the Apple Watch Series 3 is not worth upgrading.

As told by Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal, users of the Apple Watch Series 3 are lucky if the battery still allows them to go on using cellular data for longer than half a day, most especially if they make calls. She has experienced calls getting dropped when she used the watch on AT&T and T-Mobile. Her verdict? Sticking to the older version is better, or if users really want the Series 3, they should choose the one without LTE.

Scott Stein from CNET, on the other hand, was more positive as he said it was the best "phone watch" that he has ever tested. Stein was not bothered with the quality of calls on the device, but he also found the battery life to be a flaw and ultimately said that upgrading is not worth it.

The Apple Watch Series 3 officially comes out on Sept. 22.