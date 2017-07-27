Apple Watch Series 3 release date, specs, price rumors: Possible launch in the fall; possible inclusion of a camera

Apple is known for constantly upgrading and making newer versions of their existing products. From their desktop computers to laptops to smartphones and mp3 players. Now, just in time for the anniversary of the Apple Watch series 2, it is possible that Apple may be planning to launch the Apple Watch series 3 this year.

Much like the upgraded versions of the iPhone 7 that are scheduled for launching later in the year or early 2018, many might be wondering when will Apple release series 3 of their smartwatch. While it may be possible for Apple to release series 3 in the fall, as of now, it is still uncertain despite knowing that other companies will start launching around that time as well.

The original Apple watch was launched in April of 2015, with both series 1 and 2 of the smartwatch being launched by September 2016. Whether or not Apple decides to stick to their usual dates remains to be seen. As for the price, it is safe to say that series 3 might not come cheap, or at least cheaper than its previous versions. It is rumored to have a starting price of $399.

Many have also speculated on the new features that might be included in the smartwatch this time around. The speed of the series 2 may have been a downside for some users, but rumors suggest that the series 3 will function a lot faster. WatchOS4 will definitely be what the watch will run on, as the company has previously announced.

Other rumored features in the series 3 are a standalone LTE connectivity, a Facetime camera with a micro-LED display, glass-film micro-touch technology and a more lightweight design. As for the software, the series 3 is rumored to have glucose tracking, sleep tracking, respiration sensors, an integrated power meter, smart bands, and the ability to charge wirelessly.

The WatchOS4 is also rumored to give the watch a vertical dock, some new watch faces, support for users who do high-intensity interval training, a smarter version of Siri, and a better iMusic app.