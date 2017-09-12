Apple Watch Series 3 leaked on Verizon's mobile app

The Apple Watch Series 3 was leaked on Verizon's mobile app. YouTube/Apple

Mobile carrier Verizon included a listing of an as-yet announced Apple Watch Series 3 in its mobile approver the weekend, further speculating that Apple will be releasing a cellular-capable version of the smartwatch.

Although the listing was removed by Verizon, hawk-eyed users were able to spot it and share captured screenshots on Reddit. Speculations over a next generation Apple watch has been floating around the web for some time, claiming that the new Apple Watch will have significant improvements over its predecessors.

One key feature that will be included in the rumored smartwatch is the capability to connect to cellular networks. This will allow users to continue utilizing the watch for apps and internet connectivity even without tethering to an iPhone. This feature will also be key in allowing the Apple Watch to make and receive calls independent of the iPhone.

Current models of the smartwatch require a connection to an iPhone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi in order to send and receive messages, emails or access online apps.

However, neither Verizon nor Apple has commented on the Apple Watch series 3's leak, so these still remain as speculations. It is also possible that the mobile service provider is only preparing its software for a future product from Apple and is only using a placeholder name.

In the data found in the beta releases of the iOS 11 operating system, there is no reference pertaining to the Apple Watch Series 3, even though the names of the new iPhones were found in them.

Fans of the smartwatch will have to see if the Cupertino-based company makes any big announcements about the Apple Watch during its big annual product showcase this week at the new Steve Jobs Theater. In the event, the company will be unveiling the 10th anniversary version of the iPhone.