Apple Watch 3 vs. Apple Watch Series 2: Specs, price comparison & review

Jeff Williams, Apple COO, speaks as product images are shown behind him during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017. Reuters/Stephen Lam

Apple, the giant tech company recently unveiled its new smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3, during an event in California. The premium device, which features a bunch of new features, is the first to work independently from the iPhone.

This computerized wristwatch appears to be broadly similar to the Apple Watch Series 2, having the same 38mm and 42mm case sizes. According to a review, both series have the same display and look, which can be a disappointment for some. The battery life is also the same, with up to 18 hours in-between charges.

The only difference between Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 2 are the two new colors of the new version: a new gold and a dark gray ceramic. The dial of the mobile version contains a small change that only keen users may notice — its new distinctive red color. Both models are water-resistant to 50m, which is useful for swimmers and anyone who prefers keeping it on in the shower.

When it comes to the chipset, Series 2 boasted an S2 dual-core chip, which helped boost device performance and battery efficiency. However, the latest installment outshines the old model with a new S3 processor that's 70 percent faster.

Another major feature in Apple Watch Series 3 is the inclusion of the built-in LTE antenna. This cellular connection means that users will always have access to calls and notifications, even without Wi-Fi or a Bluetooth connection to iPhone. The LTE connection also bumps up the speed load of apps such as Mail and Workout.

Its display will serve as the antenna for the phone version, and it has an electronic SIM card inside the watch, so users can make calls. It offers several new strap colors, but this new device will come in gold case colors, as well as space gray and silver aluminum.

Apple Watch Series 3's cellular version of the device starts at $399, while the non-cellular version begins at $349. Both have been available for pre-order since Sept. 15 and will be shipped on Sept. 22.