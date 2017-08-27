Apple Watch 3 specs, rumors: What is known so far about the device

Versions of the Apple Watch Series 2 are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

The unveiling of Apple's iPhone 8 is drawing nearer every day, but that may not be the only new gadget Apple is planning to launch this year. There are plenty of rumors going around that a Watch Series 3 is also in the works — although nobody knows for sure, as Apple is keeping a tight lid over the whole thing.

Nevertheless, Apple is known for their yearly releases of new tech devices, so it is not going to be surprising if Apple users will get to see a Watch Series 3 launch before this year ends. Plenty of leaks have been circulating about the third generation of the Apple Watch, with some more plausible than others. Here is a roundup of what is known so far about the device:

The Watch Series 3 may have a built-in camera. According to Tech Radar, Apple has filed patents for a watch device that allows a front-facing camera to be installed on the top bezel of the watch. Such feature was first heard to be available in the Watch Series 2, so it seems probable that such may be seen in the Watch Series 3. This may allow users to activate Facetime on the watch, as well as take stills photography.

The Apple Watch Series 3 may also come with LTE connectivity, so cellular connectivity and other adjoining tasks can be done independently without a paired iPhone. This is backed up by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported by Tech Advisor, saying that "there will be a choice of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE on both 38mm and 42mm models."

It seems that Apple is also planning to launch, for the first time, a modular technology that will be integrated into the watch's strap. Modular straps or bands is a hot piece of rumor for the Watch Series 3, based on the number of patents Apple has filed for this kind of device. As reported by Mac World, the integration of modular technology in the straps of the watch will make way for other features to be installed without being limited by the size of the watch face.

A better battery life is also rumored to be included in the Watch's specifications, as well as the replacement of the OLED displays for micro-LED. With the announcement of the watchOS 4 last June, users can also expect the Watch Series 3 to be fitted with the new software.

For the price, it may start around the same price as the Apple Watch 2, but with the number of rumored new specs, this may get higher as well. The Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to launch no sooner than September 2017.