Apple Watch 3 rumors: Wearable device to have its own SIM slot, LTE connectivity

While Apple has yet to confirm the existence of the Apple Watch 3, the alleged wearable device is now rumored to come with impressive specs and features that will allow it to fully operate independently from iPhone.

Despite the high price tag that comes with it, there is no denying that the Apple Watch 2 is still one of the most popular wearable devices. After all, the device comes with specs and features that roll fashion, functionality, and convenience into one. While the current Apple Watch is already impressive, the latest reports claim, though, that its eventual successor, the Apple Watch 3, is set to awe gadget fans even more.

It has been learned that tech pundit Christopher Rolland has shared that Apple fans can expect the next version of the Apple Watch to have its own SIM card slot and a built-in 4G LTE connectivity. Should this turn out to be true, Apple Watch 3 users in the future can expect that their wearable device can be fully independent from the iPhone as they can make phone calls or stream music even without the handheld device.

Apart from possibly having its own SIM card and LTE connectivity, it is also alleged that the Apple Watch 3 will boast of a more advanced processor that will be based on the IoT-optimized Cat M1 module. Furthermore, it is said that the upcoming device will also have its own Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) that will enable its would-be owners to make a phone call even in the absence of a cellular network.

While there is no denying that the discussed specs and features of the Apple Watch 3 are nothing short of impressive, fans are advised, though, to take everything with a grain of salt for now as they are only speculations at this point in time.

As the first Apple Watch was released in April 2015, and the Apple Watch 2 was released in September last year, MacWorld suspects that the interval of release between the current Apple Watch and its predecessor may take more than a year as well. Hence, it is likely for Apple Watch 3 to arrive in 2018.

When it happens, only then can it be confirmed whether the rumored specs and features of the Apple Watch 3 are valid or otherwise.