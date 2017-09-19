Apple Watch 3 news: Device to be released this week; specs, price detailed

The Apple Watch Series 3 was leaked on Verizon's mobile app. YouTube/Apple

Apple patrons will have another updated Apple device to add to their collections, as the Apple Watch 3 has just been released with a somewhat positive reception.

Tech Radar was able to get a hold of the new Apple Watch 3, and they talk about a new functionality which the previous version did not have. Despite this new feature, the tech website still called the device out for its unchanged design, similar to its predecessor's.

Even though relatively not a huge upgrade over the Apple Watch 2, the Apple Watch 3 boasts a new LTE connectivity feature, so users will no longer need a handheld device for long-distance communication. It will, however, not fully replace the purpose of cellular and smartphones, as the watch can only handle an hour of LTE talk time.

As for regular watch use and function, the battery time is still expected to be around 18 hours after a complete charge cycle, which will take approximately two hours. Users will still get the usual ten-hour workout monitoring and five-hour global positioning system (GPS) out of the Apple Watch 3, similar to Apple Watch 2.

The hardware was also upgraded and is more robust in the Apple Watch 3. Apple recently announced that watchOS 4 is a feature in the new watch, as well as a new dual-core processor, a 70% improvement over the previous versions.

This processor helps power and move the excellent display of the Apple Watch 3, presumably much smoother than its predecessor's despite having the same display specifications as the Apple Watch 2: a 42mm version with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen for large wrists and a 38mm one with a 1.5-inch screen for small ones, with respective display resolutions of 312 x 390 pixels and 272 x 340 pixels.

Despite the minimal aesthetic differences of both watches, the most important changes took place under the hood. Apple Watch 3 will be available for $329 in the US, £329 in Europe, and AU$459 in Australia for the non-LTE version. Those needing cellular connectivity, however, will have to pay $399, £399, and AU$559 for the watch.

The watch will be released on Sept. 22 and has been available for preorder as early as Sept. 15.