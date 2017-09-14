Apple to release new macOS update High Sierra with a number of core updates

Apple's macOS High Sierra will be released Sept. 25. Apple

After a few months of testing and developing the beta versions, Apple announced the latest version of the macOS, High Sierra. The new revision will be available for free download starting Sept. 25.

"macOS High Sierra delivers important forward-looking technologies and new opportunities for developers wanting to tap into the power of machine learning and create immersive VR content on the Mac," said Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. "The core technology innovations in macOS High Sierra, combined with our advances in hardware, will continue to push the Mac forward in exciting new ways."

Most of High Sierra's updates will be under the hood. It will include an updated APFS file system, which will provide speed boosts on certain tasks, enable easier backup process, and free up some space on users' storage. The release of the new operating system also marks the first time that Mac is getting support for virtual reality (VR), making it compatible with the HTC Vive VR headset and SteamVR programs.

The updated operating system will be compatible on any Mac device manufactured from 2009 onwards, and will include some changes that would make older apps incompatible.

The new macOS is also getting a new HEVC video codec. This will make videos take less space, helping users to maximize the limited storage space of mac devices.

Apple is also rolling out some improvements to its basic apps like Mail, Photos, Notes, Safari, Spotlight, and Siri.

After updating to the new macOS, users will have the feature to disable auto-playing videos using a new setting in Safari. Many websites are now taking advantage of auto-playing videos, and this new feature will be useful when opening such websites.

The Photos app, on the other hand, will be receiving updates to keep it on par with its iOS version. It will be getting more editing tools and will allow users to filter pictures by type and organize the toolbar.

Overall, the High Sierra update seems focused on the core technology of the Mac, instead of just making visual and superficial updates. It is not the biggest update that the macOS has seen, but it is worth downloading.