Apple releases new iOS 11 developer beta update after only three days

Apple will be unveiling the new iPhone at the Steve Jobs Theater. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Apple has released the latest version of its iOS 11 developer preview Friday with the beta 9 update.

Those who are part of the company's developer program or the public beta testing program for the upcoming iOS version may notice that this is a rather quick update following the beta 8 version, which was released only three days prior.

It seems like Apple has found some problem in the beta 8 version that needed immediate fixing, hence, a new update was released right away. However, there had been no reports about any major flaws or irregularities on the previous version.

In addition, the information about the update does not list any major changes that will be introduced in beta 9 – except for some minor bug fixes and enhancements on overall performance.

It is also possible that Apple's engineers are hard at work polishing the new mobile operating system to make sure it is ready for Apple's annual product showcase this month.

The new integration of the iPhone will be revealed during the said event, which will be held on Sept. 12. It will also be the first time that the annual event will be held at the Apple Park, which is the company's futuristic headquarters located in Cupertino, California.

Although parts of the Apple Park is still under construction, the recently completed Steve Jobs Theater will serve as the venue for the event. The 1,000-seat theater was named in honor of Apple's founder, the late Steve Jobs.

Users who wish to join the beta program and experience the new iOS 11 ahead of its official release may sign up at Public Beta Testing Program. However, for devices that are being relied heavily on as a daily driver, it would be best to hold off installing the beta version and just wait for the official and more stable release, which should be happening in just a few weeks.