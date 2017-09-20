Apple Pay Cash feature not included in official iOS 11 update, will be available later this fall

Apple recently rolled out the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 11 . REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Apple recently released the latest iteration of its mobile operating system, iOS 11, for iPhones and iPads. However, one of the newest features of the software, Apple Pay Cash, was not included in the update. Instead, it will be released at a later time.

Apple Pay Cash is an extension of the company's contactless payment service, Apple Pay. The service was launched in 2014 and offers a more secure method for completing transactions. It is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac.

The company said the Apple Pay Cash will be available later this fall through an iOS 11 and watchOS 4 update. The feature provides a peer-to-peer cash transfer service, wherein users will have a digital debit card that allows them to instantly send and receive money using iMessage. The money will be stored in the Apple Wallet.

Apple gave a glimpse of the Apple Pay Cash back in June. However the feature was not included in the iOS 11 betas that were rolled out over the summer. The official version of the iOS 11 also did not include the feature.

However, even with the absence of the Apple Pay Cash, users can still use iMessage to send and receive payments using third party apps that integrate with the messaging app. The iMessage app includes an app drawer from which users can select various banking apps that they can use to send money.

Aside from the Apply Pay Cash, Apple also did not include the Messages in iCloud feature, which allows iMessages to be stored in iCloud instead of using the device's storage space. The feature was included in earlier iOS 11 beta versions, but was removed from beta 5 in August.

The update for iOS 11 is available starting this week, and provides a lot of improvements including a customizable Control Center.