Apple officially unveils newest high-end phone, iPhone X

Leovic Arceta

Apple introduces its newest iPhone, the iPhone X.Apple

Apple has announced its newest and most high-end iPhone to date, the iPhone X, which features a new striking design that's different from any other iPhone, plus a ton of high-end features and cutting-edge technology that is reflected in its price tag of $999.

The iPhone X (pronounced as iPhone 10) follows the design trend that has become most prevalent in this year's flagship phones released by other manufacturers, the bezel-less screen. The new phone's front has nothing but the screen, save for a small portion at the top that houses a number of sensors. The phone has ditched the home button, and would rely on the new iOS 11 for navigation tricks.

The screen uses a new kind of technology called organic light-emitting diode (OLED), which offers more contrast ratio and more vivid colors. Apple calls this new display Super Retina. The screen measures 5.8 inches and has a resolution of 2,436 by 1,125 pixels.

Aside from the screen, one of the biggest improvements are its cameras. The front-facing camera has been fitted a new technology called TrueDepth that allows it to support a new unlocking method that Apple calls FaceID.

FaceID replaces the fingerprint sensor, which has been removed with the home button. This new feature uses facial recognition to unlock the iPhone when the user looks at it. It works even if users are wearing hats, glasses, or makeup. According to Apple, there is only a one in one million chance that another person can beat the FaceID system.

The new iPhone's rear camera has been improved as well. It features two 12-megapixel sensors that are larger and faster, as well as an improved flash. The sensors have f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures.

Under the hood, the iPhone X has an A11 chip that has a neural engine to run machine learning and artificial intelligence software.

The iPhone X can be pre-ordered starting Oct. 27 and will ship on Nov. 3.

    After the fire: In praise of slow reading

    Back when I was a student, I was jolted by a throwaway comment by a senior and much-admired lecturer.

    Building on solid ground: 9 Bible verses about construction – and faith

    After the deadly destruction of the hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the reconstruction begins. Natural disasters are not new – they appear in the Bible, with Luke referring to Jesus' parable about the man who built his house on solid ground, on a 'rock' so that the floods could not tear it down. But what else does the Bible say about rebuilding, or specifically building?

