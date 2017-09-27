Apple macOS High Sierra news, updates: Latest OS version now available for free download

A Mac computer on the updated macOS High Sierra Apple/Mac/High Sierra

After weeks of beta testing, Apple has finally launched the latest macOS version, High Sierra. Starting today, Mac users can download the macOS update for free and begin with the installation right away.

As reported by The Verge, the macOS High Sierra update can be downloaded through the Mac App Store. MacBook owners do not have to purchase the latest macOS version, the same case with the previous OS releases of the OS X and macOS.

Upon installing the macOS High Sierra, users might barely notice the changes in the user interface and app designs. However, it is reported that the latest macOS version's core software foundation has made a huge leap from the past update. For one, the macOS High Sierra now includes a fresh and modernized file system called the Apple File System (APFS).

The macOS High Sierra can also provide support for high-quality images and videos with huge system demand such as HEIF and HEVC files. The latter file type, also known as the H.265, was first developed to display crystal-clear videos with 4K resolution without consuming too much space in the MacBook's storage.

Some of the applications often used by the Mac users have also undergone major changes. The Photos app, for example, is now offering a wider range of editing tools that the users can choose to format images more efficiently. On the other hand, Notes will highlight a new set of functionalities concerning pinned notes.

As for the latest version of Safari browser in High Sierra, Apple applied a new rule in which advertisers will find it hard to track Mac users online. People who want to keep their data secured will benefit from this change, thanks to Safari's new feature called Intelligent Tracking Prevention.

Lastly, the macOS High Sierra version provides an improvement in Siri's speaking voice. From a robotic style, Siri will be heard by users with a more natural voice, similar to the voice assistant's update in iOS 11.

Before proceeding with the free download of macOS High Sierra, users should first check if their MacBooks are compatible with the latest OS version. It was stated that all MacBook versions of 2010 and higher will support the macOS High Sierra. There are particular MacBook and iMac models released way back in 2009 that can handle the latest macOS version as well.