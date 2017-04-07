Apple Mac Pro upgrade news: Desktop to come out with 6-core Intel Xeon chip, AMD FirePro D500 GPU
Apple will soon release an all-new Mac Pro with better specs and performance. The desktop is said to be faster and more efficient due to new Intel chips and upgraded graphics cards.
The hit desktop of Apple will be overhauled to be at par with the latest technology in the area of personal computers. The company has reportedly installed Mac with Intel Xeon processors and newly released GPUs, adding that the company is "completely rethinking" the line for what it can deliver.
"We want them to understand the importance they have for us, we want them to understand that we're investing in new Macs — not only new MacBook Pros and iMacs but Mac Pros for them, we want them to know we are going to work on a display for a modular system," said Apple senior vice president for worldwide marketing Phil Schiller, Tech Crunch cited.
Under the hood, the Mac Pro will have a six-core Intel Xeon chip, coupled with an AMD FirePro D500 GPU and 16 GB of built-in memory. When it comes out, it will be priced at $2,999. There is also another powerful variant that has an eight-core CPU and dual D700 graphics card. Of course, it will come with a bigger price tag.
The redesigned Mac Pro has long been anticipated since the desktop has not received any major update for the last three years. Apple has been channeling all their efforts for the launches of iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads. Furthermore, they just launched the new MacBook Pro with a revamped Touch Bar.
"If we've had a pause in upgrades and updates, we're sorry for that — what happened with the Mac Pro — and we're going to come out with something great to replace it," said Schiller to a group of reporters in their Cupertino headquarters.
No official name for the new Mac Pro has been announced yet.
