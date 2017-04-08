Apple iPhone 8 updates: Upcoming iPhone may have some delay in release date

Apple is expected to release its newest flagship in September, given its past trends of doing rollouts in that month. However, there are reports that the Cupertino-based company may delay the launch of the iPhone 8 this year because of some problems.

According to a Chinese-language report from Economic Daily News, Apple may release the new iPhone around October or November this year, instead of the usual September timing, because of some technical issues that the company is dealing with in the lamination process of the curved organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. Aside from this, the company is also working on problems related to the 3D sensing system of the upcoming iPhone.

The market sources are keeping an eye on the pull-in of orders for passive components from the smartphone's supply chain. If Apple is unable to place the said order by June, there is a high possibility that this year's iPhone launch will indeed be delayed. As of now, Apple has several major suppliers for its device, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), Foxconn Electronics, Wistron, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), and Pegatron Technology, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the specifications of the upcoming iPhone are yet to be confirmed, but there are already several rumors and speculations regarding these.

Earlier last week, a report from Economic Daily News reveals that TSMC is gearing up to mass-produce the A11 chipset, believed to be the processor of the upcoming iPhone. TSMC is expected to start manufacturing this month and is expected to produce about 50 million units of A11 processors until July.

Advertisement

Aside from an upgraded chipset and the change in screen display resolution, the iPhone 8 may also feature wireless charging as well as no physical home button. In terms of security, the upcoming iPhone may feature a 3D facial recognition or iris scanner.