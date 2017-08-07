Apple iPhone 7 vs. OnePlus 5 camera, specs, price review: Similar design but different in color ranges, modes of photography

Ever since the launch of both the Apple iPhone 7 and the OnePlus 5, people have started to compare the two because of their similar features. However, there will naturally be one device that stands out a little from its competitor. Here is a comparison between the two devices.

There are a few features that people commonly look for in a smartphone: size, camera resolution and storage space, among others. User decisions also depend on the kind of lifestyle the potential user of either phone has. Here is a look at the camera quality of both the iPhone 7 and the OnePlus 5, along with the rest of their specifications and their price.

First up is the camera. According to Apple, the iPhone 7 has a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, quad-LED true tone flash and a six-element lens that users can take high-definition photos with. Users can also use Facetime in high definition, due to the 7-megapixel front camera. The phone is not limited to photos, of course, as videos taken with the iPhone 7 have a resolution of up to 4K.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 5 camera has a dual camera at the back and a Smartcapture feature, which can detect a wide range of conditions and can adjust to make every photo and video as clear as day. The OnePlus 5 also has Pro mode in its camera, allowing photographers to adjust the settings to their liking, from aperture to white balance.

The devices are incredibly similar in design, but the variety of colors the models have differ. The OnePlus 5 comes only in slate grey and midnight black, while the iPhone 7 has silver, gold, rose gold, black and jet black. There is also the red version of the iPhone 7, which was designed for a good cause. Proceeds from the red version of the iPhone, much like the rest of Apple's iPhones and iPods as well as the Apple watch, will go to the global fund to fight HIV/AIDS.

The sizes of the models are also very different as well, as the iPhone 7 measures 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm and weighs 138 grams, while the OnePlus 5 measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm and weighs 153 grams.