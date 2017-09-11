Apple iOS code suggests new phone names are iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus

Apple will be unveiling the new iPhone at the Steve Jobs Theater. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The discovery of some data buried in the code of the upcoming iOS 11 operating system supports the speculations that Apple's new iPhone will be named iPhone X, in honor of the phones 10th year anniversary.

The data was found by an iOS developer, who discovered that the names iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, and iPhone X were mentioned in the code of the operating system. The discovery was shared via Twitter over the weekend.

After releasing the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus last year, it was expected that this year will bring the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, just like the 6S and 6S Plus two years ago. It's possible that Apple is no longer using the "S" names this year because of the major changes that it is implementing on the next iPhone iteration.

One of the biggest new features of the new iPhone is the use of an OLED screen to provide higher quality display, sharper colors and contrasts. However, it is expected that even the technology giant may have a hard time getting itself suppliers of the highly sought-after display, so this feature may only be available on the iPhone X and not the 8 and 8 Plus.

The new phones will also have an all-glass body, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8 release. It will also introduce wireless charging to the iPhone family, through the use of a charging pad.

Another big discovery made ahead of the new iPhone's unveiling pertains to the processor included under the hood of the new phones. A Twitter user has found from the iOS code that there are indications that the new phones will be utilizing a six-core processor. From the looks of it, the cores might all be usable at the same time, which will be a big upgrade to the A10 Fusion processor of the iPhone 7 that only uses two cores at the same time.

The new iPhones will be unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.