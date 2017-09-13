Apple event 2017 news: Announcement begins on Sept. 12

The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

There is no doubt that Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, will be at front and center, as he proudly presents the company's new products. According to CBS, the expected products to be unveiled are the new Apple Watches, the iOS 11, and Apple TV updates. Of course, the most significant update will inarguably be the iPhone X, which celebrates the 10th year anniversary of the series of smartphones.

As highly anticipated as the event may be, Forbes thinks that the process of unveiling these new products from Apple could prove to be quite tricky in the marketing aspect. Apple is known for its ability to generate a lot of hype in their products, and now, more than ever, the stakes are just higher. They need to prove that they are still on top of their game, 10 years down the line.

Even if the company is known for its big reveals due to successful secret keeping from all of its staff, major leaks of the iPhone X have already been released last weekend, which had confirmed and disconfirmed some ideas for the upcoming handheld device. According to CNet, they will be attending the event at the campus. Like multiple other websites, they will be streaming the live event all throughout for maximum coverage.

The Apple headquarters has seen a lot of major changes throughout the years, and Mirror stated that many people from the press look forward to experiencing what it is like to be at the Apple Park, which is a 175 acre space that can accommodate more than 12,000 employees of the tech company.

The announcement will begin on Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT at the Apple Cupertino headquarters in California. The event can also be streamed live on the official website.