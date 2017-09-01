Apple event 2017 date, rumors: iPhone 8 may have facial recognition; Apple Watch, TV and iOS 11 set for announcement on Sept. 12

A preview of Apple's latest update for mobile devices, iOS 11. Apple

Apple's annual media event is set to happen this September, where possibly three iPhones will be unveiled, together with an upgraded Apple Watch, a new Apple TV and the final version of iOS 11.

Apple has sent out invites to the media for its event on Sept. 12, with the line, "Let's meet at our place." This is in reference to the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. It is the first time Apple is holding its event in the theater.

The company is expected to announce three new iPhones. The upgraded, wireless charging-enabled iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are set for a relaunch, while the next-generation iPhone 8 will be unveiled for the first time during the event.

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have 3D sensor-enabled facial recognition, although the technology is still in development. The technology will allow users to unlock their iPhones without having to enter passcodes or having their fingerprints scanned.

Unnamed sources told Bloomberg that Apple's facial recognition technology can unlock the iPhone within a few hundred milliseconds and can detect a face even while laid flat on the table. Users don't have to hold the phone within a few inches of their face to unlock their phones.

The new-generation iPhone is also said to have a screen that almost covers the entire front of the device, eliminating the home button of earlier models. While this results in a bigger phone display, the iPhone 8 will have an overall size more similar to the iPhone 7 instead of the 7 Plus.

Apple may also be releasing an upgraded Apple Watch that comes with its own cellular connectivity, which means it no longer has to be connected to an iPhone while being used.

Another possible announcement, the new Apple TV set-box is rumored to be able to stream 4K videos and highlight live television content.

Finally, the complete version of the iOS 11, the latest upgrade to Apple's own mobile operating system, may also be announced during the event. iOS 11 was first announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Apple's special event will be held in Cupertino, California on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. EDT.