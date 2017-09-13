Life
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Apple announces new Apple Watch series 3 with LTE connectivity

Leovic Arceta

Apple unveils the new Apple Watch series 3, which now supports LTE connectivity.Apple

The new Apple watch that was revealed at the Steve Jobs Theater during Apple's big product showcase event looks very similar to its predecessor. However, the new Apple Watch series 3 comes with the much sought-after LTE connectivity, which allows the watch to continue its online functions independent of any iPhone.

The Apple Watch series 3 comes in two variants, one without cellular connectivity and one with TLE capability, which allows it to be used as a standalone device and not just an iPhone accessory. A user will be able to make and receive calls even when away from the iPhone using the Apple Watch series 3 Cellular.

Although the watch will use a separate connection, users can still use the same phone number. This way, messages can still reach the user whether he or she is using the iPhone or watch. The build-in cellular connectivity also allows the Apple Watch to stream songs in Apple Music without a connected device.

Despite the addition of the cellular connectivity, the new generation Apple Watch is almost similar physically to the Series 2. It is only thicker by 0.25 mm on one portion, which should barely be noticeable.

When it comes to battery, the Series 3 only lasts a day, compared to the full charge of the series 2 which lasts two days. Improvements on Apple's virtual assistant software will also help users navigate the Apple Watch's small screen.

The addition of cellular capability will definitely transform the Apple Watch into a different standalone device, and the development of new apps specific for the Apple Watch may increase the watch's popularity worldwide. Time will tell if the Apple Watch will eventually succeed the iPhone as Apple's flagship mobile device.

The Apple Watch will open for pre-orders beginning Sept. 15 and will ship Sept 22. The cellular version is priced at $399, while the non-cellular one starts at $329.

More News in Life
  • social-media

    After the fire: In praise of slow reading

    Back when I was a student, I was jolted by a throwaway comment by a senior and much-admired lecturer.

  • bible-verses

    Building on solid ground: 9 Bible verses about construction – and faith

    After the deadly destruction of the hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the reconstruction begins. Natural disasters are not new – they appear in the Bible, with Luke referring to Jesus' parable about the man who built his house on solid ground, on a 'rock' so that the floods could not tear it down. But what else does the Bible say about rebuilding, or specifically building?

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY