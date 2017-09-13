Apple announces new Apple Watch series 3 with LTE connectivity

Apple unveils the new Apple Watch series 3, which now supports LTE connectivity. Apple

The new Apple watch that was revealed at the Steve Jobs Theater during Apple's big product showcase event looks very similar to its predecessor. However, the new Apple Watch series 3 comes with the much sought-after LTE connectivity, which allows the watch to continue its online functions independent of any iPhone.

The Apple Watch series 3 comes in two variants, one without cellular connectivity and one with TLE capability, which allows it to be used as a standalone device and not just an iPhone accessory. A user will be able to make and receive calls even when away from the iPhone using the Apple Watch series 3 Cellular.

Although the watch will use a separate connection, users can still use the same phone number. This way, messages can still reach the user whether he or she is using the iPhone or watch. The build-in cellular connectivity also allows the Apple Watch to stream songs in Apple Music without a connected device.

Despite the addition of the cellular connectivity, the new generation Apple Watch is almost similar physically to the Series 2. It is only thicker by 0.25 mm on one portion, which should barely be noticeable.

When it comes to battery, the Series 3 only lasts a day, compared to the full charge of the series 2 which lasts two days. Improvements on Apple's virtual assistant software will also help users navigate the Apple Watch's small screen.

The addition of cellular capability will definitely transform the Apple Watch into a different standalone device, and the development of new apps specific for the Apple Watch may increase the watch's popularity worldwide. Time will tell if the Apple Watch will eventually succeed the iPhone as Apple's flagship mobile device.

The Apple Watch will open for pre-orders beginning Sept. 15 and will ship Sept 22. The cellular version is priced at $399, while the non-cellular one starts at $329.