'Anyone who speaks out about pro-life is automatically perceived as wrong': Student Union President faces call for 'impeachment'

Katie Ascough, a pro-lifer, is President of University College Dublin Student Union, a campus where most students are pro-choice

More than 1,000 students at University College Dublin (UCD) have called for the impeachment of their pro-life student union president after she withdrew information about access to abortion services from a magazine for new students.

A group of 20 UCD students has launched a petition calling for the impeachment of the President of University College Dublin Students' Union, Katie Ascough after it was revealed that she had removed information about pregnancy help websites, the prices of abortion in other countries and information on abortion pills from the guide given to new students. The decision to reprint the annual guide, 'Winging It', is estimated to have cost the union about €8,000.

Ascough made the 'executive decision' to remove the information after she was advised that providing unsolicited information on how to access abortion abroad was illegal in Ireland.

It is lawful in Ireland to provide information about abortions abroad, but subject to strict conditions.

Ascough's actions have been condemned by four sabbatical officers on the UCD Student Union who believe it was guided by her pro-life views rather than the concern about the legality of giving such advice. Ascough was elected as president in March, after she promised to remain neutral on the issue of abortion.

The majority of the student union is pro-choice, according to a vote last November.

More than 1,000 students have signed the petition to impeach Ascough, out of a student body of 30,000.

Graduate Officer Niall Torris commented to Independent.ie: 'The campaign for the petition has been clear about what their grievances are. The €8,000 spent, the executive order to remove the information on abortion that had been provided before.

'Katie didn't say that she was pro-life in her manifesto. The issue was raised by student journalists and she said she would fully delegate and communicate any issues around the 8th Amendment. Students are outraged by this as they feel she didn't delegate or communicate.

'I think it's good to see students actively holding their student representatives to account for their promises and actions. I think it's encouraging to see UCD students politically involved.'

However, two male students, who wished to remain anonymous, told Independent.ie that they feel Ascough has been targeted because of the controversy around the Repeal the 8th campaign.

'Repeal the 8th is a big thing at the moment. Abortion is a hot topic. Just because she's pro-life and they're pro-choice doesn't mean she should be impeached.

'I think anyone who speaks out for pro-life is being lambasted. Anyone who speaks out about pro-life is automatically perceived as wrong. There is so much liberal bias. There is no platform for pro-life.

'We don't have free speech. It's just whatever opinion is popular at the time and then you're lambasted if yours isn't the same.

'I think impeachment is only necessary when people are consistently messing up and are doing things for the wrong reasons. I think this is people really wanting the 8th Amendment to be repealed and they're beating her up because she disagrees.'

Because the petition has received more than 1,000 signatures, a referendum on Ascough's impeachment could be called. For it to be effective, 10 per cent of students must vote and the majority must support the motion.