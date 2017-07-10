'Ant-Man and the Wasp' release date, plot news: 'Fresh Off the Boat's' Randall Park joins cast

Marvel Studios has set a release date for the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp" movie. A new actor has also joined the cast of characters that already includes Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

According to Variety, Randall Park from the ABC series "Fresh Off the Boat" is now part of the "Ant-Man" sequel. He will play the role of Jimmy Woo, an agent of the law enforcement agency S.H.I.E.L.D. Park has a comedy background and has appeared in the movies "Trainwreck," Seth Rogen's "The Interview" and "Neighbors."

In the comics, James "Jimmy" Woo made his first appearance in the "Yellow Claw #1" issue. Woo's ancestry can be traced back to the Mongolian warlord Genghis Khan. Woo and his family migrated to the United States where he became an FBI agent and rose through the ranks. He eventually became a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and fought alongside Captain America and battled the criminal Yellow Claw.

"Ant-Man" director Peyton Reed will be returning to helm the sequel. Adam McKay and Rudd will also be coming back to write the script.

The first "Ant-Man" film made over $519 million worldwide back in 2015 on a budget of $130 million. It told the story of Scott and how he became the pint-sized superhero Ant-Man. It also paved the way for Hope and her reveal as the Wasp. Lilly will have a bigger role with the Wasp in the "Ant-Man" sequel.

Advertisement

Hannah John-Kamen joined the cast back in June for a role that has yet to be specified. She appeared in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and will show up in "Tomb Raider" and "Ready Player One."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will arrive in theaters on July 6, 2018. It will be the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).