'Ant-Man and the Wasp' release date, plot news: 'Fresh Off the Boat's' Randall Park joins cast
Marvel Studios has set a release date for the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp" movie. A new actor has also joined the cast of characters that already includes Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).
According to Variety, Randall Park from the ABC series "Fresh Off the Boat" is now part of the "Ant-Man" sequel. He will play the role of Jimmy Woo, an agent of the law enforcement agency S.H.I.E.L.D. Park has a comedy background and has appeared in the movies "Trainwreck," Seth Rogen's "The Interview" and "Neighbors."
In the comics, James "Jimmy" Woo made his first appearance in the "Yellow Claw #1" issue. Woo's ancestry can be traced back to the Mongolian warlord Genghis Khan. Woo and his family migrated to the United States where he became an FBI agent and rose through the ranks. He eventually became a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and fought alongside Captain America and battled the criminal Yellow Claw.
"Ant-Man" director Peyton Reed will be returning to helm the sequel. Adam McKay and Rudd will also be coming back to write the script.
The first "Ant-Man" film made over $519 million worldwide back in 2015 on a budget of $130 million. It told the story of Scott and how he became the pint-sized superhero Ant-Man. It also paved the way for Hope and her reveal as the Wasp. Lilly will have a bigger role with the Wasp in the "Ant-Man" sequel.
Hannah John-Kamen joined the cast back in June for a role that has yet to be specified. She appeared in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and will show up in "Tomb Raider" and "Ready Player One."
"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will arrive in theaters on July 6, 2018. It will be the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
-
Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz denies that Justin Bieber is paid to attend Australian gatherings
The Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz has denied that the evangelical church pays Justin Bieber to attend, after the world famous singer jetted in to an Australian Hillsong gathering for the third time in two years.
-
Exhilarating Spider-Man: Homecoming has an important lesson for Christian leaders
15 years, six movies and three different Spider-Men later, this is still a story about how a person's character is as important as their gifts.
- Should churches take up offerings during services?
- Why has the Catholic Church banned gluten-free wafers for Communion?
- God v evolution? How science and faith fought at the Scopes Monkey Trial
- This is what's wrong with using robots for sex
- Proof: Young people are far more receptive to the gospel than we think
- It's time to book a holiday: Krish Kandiah's choice for Christian summer reading
- North Korea's regime is brutal and terrifying. Here's what you can do
- Justification by Twitter: CofE tweet sparks salty social media reaction
- Churches urged to pray for the 1.5 million merchant seafarers on Sea Sunday
- Inspired by her faith in Jesus, broadcaster Pam Rhodes steps up to help people with leprosy
- Christian Aid helps thousands hit by monsoon catastrophe in India's Assam State
- Victory in Mosul – but what next for the city's traumatised survivors?
- Teen survives attack by bear at Christian camp
- Iraq's Prime Minister congratulates troops for 'great victory' over IS in Mosul
- Trump leaves US isolated on climate change, trade at G20