'Ant-Man and the Wasp' release date, latest news: Sequel premieres in July 2018; set photos reveal new suits

Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd in "Ant-Man" YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Sequels usually mean new missions, new stories, new villains, and also new costumes. This definitely applies to the second installment of "Ant-Man," where a new set photo revealed that Paul Rudd's Scott Lang will be donning a new suit.

Naturally, stunt doubles also have to wear the same costumes, and Atlanta-based photographer Joe Passori took a photo of Rudd's stunt double Brett Smrz sporting the new suit on the Atlanta set for "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Knowing that Scott will be donning a new suit probably means that he is on Hank Pym's good graces in the sequel. Whether or not he will have to steal the suit again remains to be determined.

Along with Scott getting a new suit, another photo revealed a first look at the Wasp suit that Evangeline Lilly will be wearing for the movie, as shared by Just Jared on Twitter. Her taking on the identity of the wasp was teased in the mid-credits scene of the first "Ant-Man" movie. Compared to what was teased in the first movie, her suit now has sleeves and the helmet she dons is similar to what Scott will be wearing.

The sequel to "Ant-Man" will continue Scott's heroic adventures as the titular superhero. This time around, he has Hope van Dyne joining him as the Wasp, taking the superhero identity of her mother Janet.

The second installment takes place after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," Scott struggles with the consequences of the choices he makes, both as Ant-Man and as a father. He is confronted by Hope and Hank with a new mission to take on and he has to put on the suit again and learn to fight alongside her as they work together to unveil the secrets from their pasts.

Along with Rudd and Lilly, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tip "T.I." Harris, David Dastmalchian, Michael Peña, and Michael Douglas will be reprising their roles for the second movie. Michelle Pfeiffer joins the cast as the original Wasp, as well as Laurence Fishburne, Hannah-John Kamen, Walton Goggins, and Randall Park.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will premiere on July 6, 2018.