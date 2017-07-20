'Ant-Man and the Wasp' release date, cast news: Walton Goggins joins lineup

With less than a year to go before the release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp," another star has just been hired to fill up the growing roster.

Critically acclaimed actor Walton Goggins was recently announced as one of the cast in the upcoming sequel which will reunite the characters Ant-Man aka Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne aka The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and her father Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

The role of Goggins in the superhero film is still unspecified but fans speculate that he will play Eric O'Grady, the third Ant-Man, or the antagonist Whirlwind who has more of a connection with the Wasp in the comics.

More details about the role may be revealed at the Marvel Studios' presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con to be held in Hall H on Saturday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. PDT/8:30 p.m. EDT.

Goggins' TV credits include roles in "The Shield," "Sons of Anarchy," "Justified" and "Vice Principals." He appeared in the movies "The Hateful Eight" and "Django Unchained," and will star in the upcoming "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" and "Tomb Raider."

The Emmy-nominated actor joins recently hired comedic actor Randall Park who will play Jimmy Woo, a law enforcement agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Peyton Reed is set to return to direct "Ant-Man and the Wasp" along with comeback writers Rudd and Adam McKay. Production will begin in late July.

The first "Ant-Man" told the story of how Lang got hold of a high-tech suit that enabled him to become as small as an ant. With the help of the suit's maker Pym and his daughter Hope, he was able to master the shrinking ability and in the process, defeat his nemesis Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll).

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will arrive in theaters on July 6, 2018. It would be the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.