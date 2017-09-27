'Ant-Man and the Wasp' news: First full look at Ant-Man, Wasp costumes; Stunt double takes internet by storm

Promotional image for "Ant-Man and the Wasp," premiering in 2018. Facebook/Antman

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly's costumes have recently been spotted, which will hopefully be enough to tide fans over until the movie is released in 2018.

Lilly plays Hope van Dyne, who assumes her mother's heroic identity as Wasp in the upcoming sequel.

The Daily Mail got a hold of pictures of Wasp's costume in action, showing a blue, gray and red super sleek armor with antennae on both sides of her helmet.

The original Wasp is also set to make an appearance as Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Janet van Dyne, who is said to play a much bigger role than her cameo in "Ant-Man."

Meanwhile, Ant-Man's updated costume is seen on Paul Rudd's stunt double, Brett Smrz, who is making waves as the media has gotten wind that he has a prosthetic leg.

Now this is super cool. This is #AntMan's stunt double. If you know any kids that this may help uplift feel free to take it. pic.twitter.com/SIAlSvNGTK — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) September 23, 2017

Smrz told Gaisocioch Magazine that his prosthesis is not that big of an issue, especially since he takes inspiration from another stunt performer with a prosthetic leg.

"When I was nine years old, I met Casey Pieretti," Smrz said. "He was working on 'Inspector Gadget' with my dad. I saw him with his prosthetic leg on two tilts running down a street. That was the first time I met an amputee, and that really stuck in my brain."

Although the encounter happened before Smrz got into the trampoline accident that would lead to him losing his leg, he never forgot seeing Pieretti.

"So after my accident, I thought that if Casey could do that, then why couldn't I," he said.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" takes place after "Captain America: Civil War." It will focus on Scott Lang/Ant-Man's personal and professional struggles as he juggles being a father and being a superhero outlaw.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" premieres in theaters on July 6, 2018.