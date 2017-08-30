'Ant-Man and the Wasp' costume news: First look at Evangeline Lilly in the superhero suit sans wings

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne aka Wasp in "Ant-Man." Marvel Studios

Actress Evangeline Lilly recently revealed the Wasp costume for the first time in a still for the upcoming "Ant-Man" sequel. However, the popular wings were missing from the suit.

Lilly, who will play the Wasp aka Hope van Dyne, shared the image of her character without the helmet and wings on Twitter, with the caption saying, "I am honored to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday."

The Wasp suit is reminiscent of Ant-Man's (Paul Rudd) costume which is also black with red patches; though the Wasp's outfit has red linings. Their helmets are also similar in form. After all, they were both created by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), father of Hope.

The difference between Ant-Man and Wasp's costumes is that the latter has wings that enable her to fly. This was teased in the post-credits scene of 2015's "Ant-Man" where Hank revealed to Hope a prototype Wasp suit that had transparent wings attached to the suit.

The Wasp was also shown in action in the 2015 movie when she and Ant-Man were taking down a nuclear missile decades earlier. However, this was Hank as the Ant-Man and his wife Janet van Dyne, Hope's mother, as the Wasp. Janet was highlighted zipping about with her powered wings and helped Hank deactivate the missile.

In the comics, the Wasp had implanted bio-synthetic wings that enabled her to fly at incredibly fast speeds. She could also generate powerful bio-electric blasts from her hands that would cause extreme pain similar to a wasp's sting.

It remains to be seen how much from the comics the writers will borrow regarding the Wasp's powers and abilities.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set to arrive in theaters on July 6, 2018, two months after the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War".