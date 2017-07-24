'Ant-Man and the Wasp' cast, plot news: Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne join sequel's growing lineup
With less than a year to go before the release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp," more cast members have just been hired to complement the growing lineup.
A number of critically acclaimed actors were recently announced at the San Diego Comic-Com on July 22 and will be playing roles alongside the size-altering superhero Ant-Man aka Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). They are Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, Randall Park and Hannah John-Kamen.
Pfeiffer will play the character of Janet van Dyne, the mother of Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and wife to Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).
In the original film, it was mentioned that Janet and Pym could not penetrate and deactivate a missile because it was made of titanium. Janet then decided to use her shrinking ability to go inside it and shut it off. Though successful, she continued shrinking to the subatomic realm and was assumed to have died.
The casting of Pfeiffer strongly suggests that her character will either appear in flashbacks or that she could return from the subatomic realm to reunite with her husband and daughter.
Meanwhile, Fishburne will be playing the role of Bill Foster aka Goliath. In the comics, he was the lab assistant of Pym and had size-changing abilities of his own. He later took over the role of Giant-Man from Pym.
Goggins will play the character of Sonny Burch who will be the nemesis of Ant-Man. Interestingly in the comics, he did not have any powers but was the chairman of Cross Technologies, an advanced weapons design firm. Burch was a cunning businessman who wanted to get profits by all means necessary.
Comedic actor Park will play S.H.I.E.L.D agent Jimmy Woo while John-Kamen will take on the role of the villain Ghost, an industrial saboteur.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will arrive on July 6, 2018.
