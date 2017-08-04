'Annabelle: Creation' reviews: Critics praise horror film about supernatural doll's origin

The producers of "Annabelle: Creation" gave advanced screenings for critics who largely favored the horror movie sequel about the supernatural doll.

The horror film about the origin of a mysterious doll has a 100 percent rating on RottenTomatoes, a site that aggregates review scores from various entertainment websites. The current rating may change but based on the initial feedback from critics, the score is expected to remain high throughout the film's run.

Peter Debruge of Variety critiqued, "This effective yet empty-headed horror movie goes to show how eager audiences are to be scared, and how even an unsightly doll can do the trick when the spirit is willing."

Set in the 1950s, the film is about a couple who loses their daughter in a terrible accident. Distraught over the death, dollmaker Samuel Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia) and his bedridden wife Esther (Miranda Otto) take in a nun and a group of girls from a shut-down orphanage. However, strange things start to happen, revolving around a mysterious doll and their deceased daughter Annabelle's old room.

Heather Wixson of Daily Dead wrote, "With 'Annabelle: Creation,' Sandberg successfully moves the James Wan-iverse forward with an unyielding sense of glee, and I think he's done something very special with his latest film."

David F. Sandberg is known for one other film called "Lights Out" which was successful with critics and at the box office. He was able to win over reviewers once again with his horror film sensibilities at directing and telling a story of a group of people getting tormented by an ominous doll.

Independent film critic Chris Stuckmann expressed, "A stylish and creepy haunted house ride that doesn't let up."

The horror thriller is an offshoot from "The Conjuring" franchise which was headed by critically acclaimed director James Wan.

"Annabelle: Creation" will begin frightening audiences in theaters on Friday, Aug. 11.