'Annabelle 2' movie release date, latest news: Sequel gets new title

Warner Bros. dropped the official title for the upcoming "Annabelle" sequel during its CinemaCon presentation.

The film outfit announced that the new title for the upcoming sequel will now be called "Annabelle: Creation," which will be helmed by "Lights Out" and "Panic Attack" director David F. Sandberg.

Based on the title, the second installment from the "Annabelle" movie franchise will feature an origin story to explain why the titular porcelain doll inflicts horrifying experiences into the lives of those who get in contact with it.

According to Variety, the title reveal came with a promo teaser to shed more light on the film. Based on the teaser, "Annabelle: Creation" will feature a creepy children's party scene where Miranda Otto's scared character named Lizzie Charlotte looks on as horrifying things caused by the evil doll happen around her.

Aside from Otto, the film will also star Stephanie Sigman as Sister Charlotte, Talitha Bateman as Janice, Philippa Coulthard as Nancy, Mark Bramhall as Father Massey, Adam Bartley as Officer Fuller, and Alicia Vela-Bailey as the evil Mrs. Mullins. It will also have Lulu Wilson, Samara Lee, and Taylor Buck in still unspecified roles.

The plot of the upcoming "Annabelle" sequel reveals that the film will center on the events a few years after the tragic death of the dollmaker and his wife's daughter. The couple welcomes a nun and some of the girls from a closed-down orphanage into their home. However, the new inhabitants will become the target of the horrifying attacks of the dollmaker's evil doll named Annabelle.

The sequel was first announced in October 2015 as the fourth installment from "The Conjuring" film series. The original film's scriptwriter Gary Dauberman will return to write the script, while James Wan and Peter Safran will both come back as the film's producers.

"Annabelle: Creation" is slated to debut on the big screen on Friday, Aug. 11.