Anna Faris speaks up after split with Chris Pratt: 'Know your worth'

Chris Pratt (R) poses with his wife Anna Faris as they attend a premiere of the film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in London April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Anna Faris has finally broken her silence on her failed relationship with estranged husband, Chris Pratt.

On the latest episode of her Unqualified podcast, Faris offered an insightful advice to a caller who was having issues with her boyfriend and one of his friends. The 40-year-old actress advised her not to fear the future and not be reluctant to feel her independence.

"Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't fully value you," the "Mom" actress said, as cited by The Daily Mail. "Don't be afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right."

Drawing upon her own experiences, Faris then admitted she often loses herself in a relationship. In order for a relationship to flourish, one should know her or his own worth first.

"I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like 'I'm checking my relationship off the list,'" she continued. "And if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence."

Faris, who met Pratt when they were filming "Take Me Home Tonight" in early 2007, went on to thank fans for their love and supportive messages and asked for their continuous understanding. Pratt has yet to speak up about the split.

Despite announcing their legal separation, Faris and Pratt are still reportedly living under one roof. They are also determined to make everything amicable for the sake of their 5-year-old son, Jack.

As for their financial assets, it will reportedly be divided in half. Faris, who gained widespread fame with her role as Cindy Campbell in 2000's "Scary Movie," has an estimated net worth of $25 million, while the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor's net worth is around $30 million.