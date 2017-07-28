Entertainment
Angelina Jolie reveals what led to split from Brad Pitt

Maolen Estomagulang

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut 'In the Land of Blood and Honey' in New York on Dec. 5, 2011.REUTERSCarlo Allegri

Angelina Jolie is finally opening up about what led to her split from husband Brad Pitt after two years of marriage.

In an interview for the September issue of Vanity Fair, Jolie admitted that she and Pitt had been facing marital problems long before calling it quits in September 2016. While she refused to go into detail, she revealed their marriage started to crumble while filming her latest directorial effort, "First They Killed My Father," in Battambang, Cambodia last summer.

"Things got bad," the 42-year-old actress and humanitarian said, further insisting that their globe-trotting lifestyle was not the reason why their marriage did not work out. "I didn't want to use that word... Things became 'difficult.'"

Following the split, Jolie developed Bell's palsy, a result of damage to facial nerves, making one side of her face to droop. Thankfully, she has completely recovered with the help of acupuncture; she constantly goes through an acupuncture session lasting around 45 minutes.

"Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health," Jolie said. "I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I'm being smart about my choices, and I'm putting my family first, and I'm in charge of my life and my health. I think that's what makes a woman complete."

Apart from promoting "First They Killed My Father," airing on Netflix, Jolie said she has no interest in working on another project. For the time being, she wants to focus on being a full-time mother to her children — Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline.

As a matter of fact, the "Lara Croft" star is taking cooking classes. She is also busy doing ordinary tasks at home like making proper breakfast, cleaning dishes, reading bedtime stories to her children and even picking up dog poop.

