Angelina Jolie embraces celibacy after Brad Pitt divorce?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York December 5, 2011. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie reportedly has been trying to focus her attention on her six children and humanitarian work to transform her "sexual energy into creative power." After her divorce from long-term husband Brad Pitt, the actress supposedly has decided to embrace celibacy as she has been focusing on becoming the best version of herself.

In the year since her nasty split from Pitt, Jolie is still in no rush to find love. "Angelina's mind is not on romance or sex these days, she's totally celibate and she's embracing it," a source of Hollywood Life revealed. The actress was allegedly fascinated with her effort to transform sexual energy into something possibly more fulfilling.

The supposed snitch went on to state, "She's started practicing yoga, which she used to hate but in the past year it's really helped her calm her mind." Additionally, a guru has allegedly been preaching to Jolie about the distractions of sex. The insider continued, "Plus the fact is she really doesn't identify her own sexuality anymore. She's still as sexy as ever but she doesn't see herself that way anymore."

Moreover, the so-called source revealed that Jolie has totally shut that side of her down and has found a lot of peace in that. It has been almost a year since the mother-of-six stunned the world by filing divorce against her husband. What followed was a high-profile and contentious split of one of the Hollywood's most glamorous couples, as allegations emerged that Pitt had a problem with liquor and anger management.

Things had been rocky for the couple but the actress decided to call it quits after Pitt and their oldest son, Maddox, got into some kind of dispute on a private plane. The actor faced multiple investigations involving child abuse but was then eventually cleared. Currently, the two say they are focused on keeping things amicable as possible for the sake of their children and Jolie is "embracing celibacy."

Nevertheless, a debunking site revealed that the story about Jolie deciding to embrace a life without sex was not true. The actress did not give an official comment on the issue so everyone is advised to read the rumors with a pinch of salt.