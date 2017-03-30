Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt divorce news: Former couple reportedly talking again after split
Former high-profile couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reportedly made peace and are talking again directly, and not through their mediators and lawyers, after their divorce in September last year.
According to People, after months of battling divorce and custody issues, Jolie and Pitt have already become civil with each other, and the actor has even been spending more time with their children. "He is spending more time with the kids when they are in L.A.," a Pitt insider told the publication. "He has even spent some time with Maddox and Pax. Things are definitely calming down."
Although previous reports said that Pitt lost access to their children while the divorce process was ongoing, a source recently told E! News that the actor was secretly flying to Cambodia to spend time with the kids while Jolie was filming "First They Killed My Father" in the country. According to the source, the kids were with Jolie most of the time, but when Brad was in the country, they would go back and forth between their parents.
It has been six months since the couple have split, but many fans are still hoping that the two will reunite, especially now that they are directly communicating again.
Jolie also hinted during an interview that she will be even more family oriented in the future. Speaking to Hello! Magazine recently about her new film and her endeavor as the new face of French perfume line Mon Guerlain, Jolie talked about how she sees herself in 10 years. "I imagine I will spend my days traveling from country to country to visit our children, who I expect will live around the world," she expressed. "I think some will be interested in the international work I do, and I would love to partner with them as I continue. I imagine I will be less involved in film and be focused more on family and foreign affairs."
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- Was Christopher Columbus really a Jew fleeing persecution by the Spanish Inquisition?
- Christians are to the fore in efforts to find homes in the UK for thousands of Syrian refugees
- Render unto Caesar: The new pound coin has an uncomfortable message for the Church
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Pakistani Christian killed in the street had refused to work on a Sunday
- 12,000 homes, $200 million: The cost of rebuilding just part of Iraq's shattered Christian community
- Six men arrested for 'trying to force a woman to convert to Christianity' in India
- US pastor charged for 'illegal' Bible study in Russia appeals to European Court of Human Rights
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?