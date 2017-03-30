Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt divorce news: Former couple reportedly talking again after split

Former high-profile couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reportedly made peace and are talking again directly, and not through their mediators and lawyers, after their divorce in September last year.

According to People, after months of battling divorce and custody issues, Jolie and Pitt have already become civil with each other, and the actor has even been spending more time with their children. "He is spending more time with the kids when they are in L.A.," a Pitt insider told the publication. "He has even spent some time with Maddox and Pax. Things are definitely calming down."

Although previous reports said that Pitt lost access to their children while the divorce process was ongoing, a source recently told E! News that the actor was secretly flying to Cambodia to spend time with the kids while Jolie was filming "First They Killed My Father" in the country. According to the source, the kids were with Jolie most of the time, but when Brad was in the country, they would go back and forth between their parents.

It has been six months since the couple have split, but many fans are still hoping that the two will reunite, especially now that they are directly communicating again.

Jolie also hinted during an interview that she will be even more family oriented in the future. Speaking to Hello! Magazine recently about her new film and her endeavor as the new face of French perfume line Mon Guerlain, Jolie talked about how she sees herself in 10 years. "I imagine I will spend my days traveling from country to country to visit our children, who I expect will live around the world," she expressed. "I think some will be interested in the international work I do, and I would love to partner with them as I continue. I imagine I will be less involved in film and be focused more on family and foreign affairs."