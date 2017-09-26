Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt custody battle news: Actor 'worried' about kids' education

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in a nasty custody battle over their children while their divorce proceedings continue. Apparently, the recent rumor claimed that the actor was worried that his ex-wife has "lost control" and has not provided the right education for their kids.

Sources close to the actor exclusively told In Touch that Pitt is not happy with the level of education their children is currently receiving. The insider said, "He's troubled that they are not getting enough basic education from home tutors, whom the kids know how to con and manipulate. One of Brad's biggest bones of contention with Angelina remains his wanting the kids in structured private schools."

The source went on to say, "He knows they are smart, loving children, but he doesn't want to see them become lost individuals later on in life." Jolie is currently taking care of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. They are living in the six-bedroom estate that the actress purchased in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood.

However, the source claimed that Jolie was "overwhelmed" by her life as a single parent. Because of that, Pitt is hoping to settle the custody arrangement soon since education plays a big part in the negotiations. The insider explained, "He wants a firm say in their education when custody is finally sorted out."

The rumor came out after the report about the former couple's children stepping out barefoot at Target. Shiloh and Vivienne did not bother to put their shoes on, which the source said was the result of Jolie's "no rules" parenting.

The family's insider even claimed that the kids go to bed "very, very late and end up sleeping in very late the next day," adding that they eat sugary snacks and soda. If the report is true, then Pitt should not only be concerned with the education of their children but also with their sleep and nutrition.