Android Wear 2.0 updates: New OTA update rolling out now

Jiselle Pamela Tan

The LG G Watch R is one of the watches that will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update.LG

LG launched a developer preview last year for Android Wear 2.0 and finally unveiled the public version in February this year. With this, fans have been anticipating the release of over-the-air (OTA) Android Wear 2.0 update to their devices. Recent news confirms that if should be released anytime soon now.

On Thursday, LG announced that Android Wear 2.0 is rolling out to the LG G Watch R and the first-generation LG Watch Urbane. Fans using the said wearables should be able to see update version Android 7.1.1 on Android Wear 2.0 anytime now.

The Reddit page of Android Wear provides guidance on how to obtain the OTA user link for the update. Users need to enable the developer option of the watch before they can proceed to obtaining the link. After which, users need to tap the build number seven times, then return to the Settings menu. Then, they have to enter the developer settings and enable "bug report in menu."

The same Reddit page also provides instructions on how to install the Android Wear 2.0 update to different devices.

According to Android Police, this is the third wave of update of Android Wear 2.0. The first one was launched for Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, and TAG Heuer Connected. After which, the newest OTA update was released for some Fossil, Michael Kors, Nixon, and Polar watches.

Meanwhile, there were also devices that came with Android Wear 2.0 out of the box or have already received the OTA update from before. The list includes Asus Zenwatch 2 and Zenwatch 3, Verizon Wear24 LTE, Guess Connect, Moto 360 second generation, Moto 360 for women, Moto 360 Sport, Michael Kors Access Dylan, Huawei Watch, Movado Connect smartwatch, and New Balance RunIQ, to name a few.

