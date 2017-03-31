Entertainment
Android Wear 2.0 update news: Complete rollout delayed once more

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

Some of the wearable devices that will run using the Android Wear 2.0Google

The widespread rollout of Android Wear 2.0 update is once again delayed.

After the Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, the Fossil Q Founder, and the Tag Heuer Connected smartwatches received the latest wearable software update, new reports claim that the other smartwatch models will have to wait a while longer after the developers discovered a bug during its final testing stage.

"We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing," Google said in a statement that was reported by 9to5Google, adding, "We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved."

Google was supposed to start the Android Wear 2.0 rollout in late 2016, but delayed it until Feb. 15 this year. However, the search engine giant opted to release the wearable software update on the latest LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style first before rolling it out to other smartwatches.

The Android Wear 2.0 comes with a lot of new features that will make wearable devices more useful, including the capacity to customize the Android Wear always-on watch face using the information that comes from the user's favorite apps.

The wearable software update also allows smartwatch wearers to save more time in responding to messages by letting them read all the incoming messages from their smartwatches. "When you receive a message, you can instantly expand the notification and tap to respond," the software developer stated in their official Android Wear page.

The apps can also run more independently on their devices, such as Google Messenger, Google Play Music, Google Fit, Accuweather, as well as Android Pay, among others.

Google is expected to reveal the next rollout date of Android Wear 2.0 software for the rest of the smartwatch devices in the coming days.

