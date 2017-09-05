Android Oreo news: How to install for those who have no Nexus or Pixel

The newly-unveiled Android Oreo. Android/Versions/Oreo-8-0

Android Oreo is finally here and is slowly making its way towards devices everywhere. Although it is already on Nexus and Pixel phones, those who have neither will have to wait for some time to be able to upgrade – according to Google anyway. For those who want to upgrade their devices to Android Oreo already, here is a way to get the Android Oreo launcher.

As revealed by Digital Trends, a user on Reddit, Amir Z and another developer named DeleteScape have managed to find a way to bring the Android Oreo launcher to other devices. They ported the new Pixel 2.0 or also known as the Oreo launcher into an APK file that can be installed in any Android device. A root is not required for this installation, which makes it even better.

Amir Z and DeleteScape managed to get this to work on several Android devices that cannot get the update from the Play Store. Installation is fairly easy and here is how.

First, users have to allow the installation of apps from unknown sources. Go to settings, then tap security, and then find "Unknown Sources" and turn it on.

Second, head on over to this GitHub page, then tap the Rootless Pixel Launcher 2.1 update. Select the download link titled Launcher3-aosp-debug.apk. Once it has been downloaded, tap the download then tap install.

Third, when the launcher is installed, tap the home button of the device then select "Always," so Launcher3 will run every time the home button is pressed. This will make Launcher3 the device's default launcher. Turn on the notifications for Launcher3 when prompted.

For those who want to uninstall Android Oreo from their device, there is also a way to do it. Go to settings, then go to apps. Find and select the Launcher3 app. Tap open by default then the clear defaults button. When the back button is tapped, that is when Launcher3 can be uninstalled.

The installation and uninstallation is still similar to Android Nougat, but there are a few changes that make Android Oreo just a bit better than its predecessor.