Android Nougat 7.1 update: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to receive update in a few weeks? Daydream support coming soon

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Samsung/Galaxy-s8

The newest phones obviously must have the latest software built into them, much like the newest iOS for iPhones. The same could be said for Android devices. The latest Android Nougat update will be arriving to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in a few weeks, and the Daydream support will also start coming in.

The new and improved version of Android Nougat software is scheduled to come in very soon for users of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. This was recently announced by Vodafone Australia, which revealed that they have already submitted the Android Nougat 7.1.0 update. It is unclear, however, when the new software update for the S8 and S8 Plus will come out.

The Android Nougat 7.1.0 update will likely come in a few weeks, as it usually takes that long for mobile carriers to test the firmware of the update. It is more than likely that Vodafone S8 and S8 Plus users will be able to update their smartphones first before the update reaches the rest of the carriers.

While users of the S8 and S8 Plus have yet to update their phones to Android Nougat 7.1.0, there are some smartphones that already have the advanced update such as the 7.1.1. The update includes the addition of more emojis, including gender counterparts, among others. There is also the feature that enables users to send GIFs via GIF keyboard to other Google apps.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones will also receive support for Daydream, the newest software from Google VR. They revealed this news over on Twitter a few days ago, stating that Android users will now be able to explore new worlds. This is also in line with the company having promised to launch Daydream support for the Android devices.

So far, only Verizon and T-Mobile have already launched the Daydream support for Samsung phones, so the rest of the carriers are likely to launch the firmware within the next days.