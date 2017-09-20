Android and iPhone news: Leaving Bluetooth on makes devices more vulnerable

Hackers recently released a virus which can hack any smartphone with a Bluetooth feature. Reuters/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

Android and iPhone users may want to tread lightly, as several security experts have claimed that leaving the Bluetooth on for smartphones poses a serious security and privacy threat for users.

The "BlueBorne" virus, which takes advantage of Bluetooth's vulnerability, has been identified by a company named Armis Labs. The virus can reportedly be used by hackers to gain access to any device which has its Bluetooth turned on. It can also hack any Windows, Linux (Android), and Apple operating system. The virus was so named because it spreads via Bluetooth.

The hacking method is even more advanced than typical users can expect, as Armis Labs stated that the virus can allow the hacker to access any Bluetooth device without the need for device pairing or the device set to "discoverable." This means that hapless users do not even need to click on any suspicious prompt on their phone, simply having their Bluetooth on is enough for them to be attacked.

Victims would also then be completely unaware of the damages, as confirmed by Express UK. According to Softpedia, about eight billion devices across several platforms could be victimized. The virus can allow hackers to steal information, like bank account numbers, passwords, and even pictures.

That said, Microsoft, Google, and Apple have all worked on a fix, and will probably continue to implement subsequent security updates for their operating systems. For Windows, an unnamed patch has already fixed the problem. Linux users will get the CVE-2017-1000-250 and CVE-2017-1000251 vulnerabilities on their operating systems patched. As for Apple users, iPhone, iPad, and iPod owners who still have their device at iOS 9.3.5 will need to immediately update to iOS 10 for the vulnerability to be fixed.

Otherwise, the only real line of defense against the virus is to disable the Bluetooth on smartphones. It is advised, however, to just acquire the patches and updates that fix the vulnerability, as Bluetooth is a crucial and common feature in any phone.

Users can choose to update their smartphones by going to the respective software update user-interfaces (UI) of their devices, commonly found under the "Settings" widget.