Android 8.0 Oreo update could arrive soon for Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8

Promotional photo for Android 8.0 Oreo. Android

There is no official word yet from Samsung regarding the arrival of Android 8.0 Oreo to their devices. However, the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 are said to be on the top priority list of the South Korean tech giant as the new operating system (OS) rolls out.

According to Gotta Be Mobile, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are likely to be the first smartphones from Samsung to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. There is also a possibility that the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phablet will get the Oreo version very soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices have not yet been upgraded to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, Samsung might already be working on the Android Oreo update and after the OS is developed for Samsung smartphones, the S8 and S8+ are probably the first in line to run the latest Android version.

Based on leaked information gathered by Phone Radar, the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is code-named G955FXXU1BQI1, while the S8+ will have the G950FXXU1BQI1 version.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the first device from the electronics company to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. As it is considered a top-end mobile device from Samsung, the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to get the Oreo upgrade as well, following the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Reports have said that the Android 8.0 Oreo version will be available for Samsung devices later this year, although it is not confirmed which devices will be getting it first. For now, it is also unclear if Samsung will be having a beta release of Android Oreo first before the actual OS version rolls out.

Some of the highlights of the Android 8.0 Oreo update include an improved user interface. Users will also find their devices having faster response and boot times, plus the Oreo update will help save battery life. Google is providing improved storage controls, Wi-Fi Aware technology, ambient display, plus 60 additional emojis through the latest Android OS version, according to Blasting News.