Android 8.0 Oreo release date, specs news: Nougat successor to roll out with new features in August

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Facebook courtesy of Android

Google is slated to release the new Android version, Android 8.0, later this year. What will the successor to Nougat bring? Let's find out.

Android O… What?

After releasing Android Alpha and Beta, Google started to name its home-made OS after sweets. So far, we've seen Cupcake, Gingerbread, Ice Cream Sandwich, Lollipop, and Marshmallow to name a few. Now that we're entertained with Nougat, it's time for the tech giant to release the next Android version beginning with the letter "O."

PC Advisor notes that there are many possibilities, such as Oreo, Orange, and Oatcake, but if a teaser from Google's own Hiroshi Lockheimer is to be believed, Android 8.0 will be called "Oreo." Google hasn't officially announced the sweet name yet, so let's call it Android O for the meantime.

Android OK

When it arrives, Android O will bring new or updated features with it. After flashing the developer preview "on every eligible device" it is able to, Gadget Hacks found a lot of them, and here are some of them:

1. Redesigned settings menu

Android O's settings menu has been changed to look more simple and straightforward as possible. The navigational side menu has been taken out, and the entire settings menu uses dark gray text stamped on a white background. Very simple.

2. Background restrictions

Marshmallow introduced a battery-saving feature called Doze Mode. Google improved it in Nougat, but for Android O it's going to make it a whole lot better.

Android O will impose Background Execution Limits that won't allow apps to drain the battery by restricting their background services. Neat.

3. Picture-in-picture mode

Nougat's split-screen mode allows users to run and view multiple apps at the same time. Android O, on the other hand, will feature a picture-in-picture mode that will allow videos to float on the screen while using other apps. This means users can watch videos while typing down notes or chatting with a friend.

There are a lot more features to come with Android Oreo (if Google officially names it that way) like an inverted theme and a new battery menu. If Google stays on schedule, fans can expect Android 8.0 Oreo to roll out by August or September this year.