Android 8.0 Oreo release date news: OS update experiences Bluetooth connectivity issues and bugs

The promotional poster for the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Wikimedia Commons/Google

Google's next-generation mobile operating system has finally been launched and will soon be available for Android smartphones worldwide. Updates usually mean better and more efficient phones when it comes to system operation, but is this truly the case with Android 8.0 Oreo?

According to Forbes, Android 8.0 Oreo has a lot to offer in terms of battery life and mobile device security. As of now, it is available to Google's phones: the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X.

The new update is reported to improve mobile device efficiency and user experience — generally polishing the Nougat 7.0. However, Google has also been receiving numerous complaints about the bugs that come with Android 8.0 Oreo.

One of the main issues that users have with the update is with Android Auto, which helps users connect their phone to cars. This is a surprising issue to come up given that this technology has been around for quite some time, and users must be hoping that the issue will be resolved by Google as quickly as possible.

As of now, Google is looking for people to submit more information on the problem.

This isn't the only connectivity issue with the Oreo, as Tech Republic reported. Even the Bluetooth capabilities of the Oreo haven't been up to par, with users being unable to pair with other devices, or only being able to pair for a limited amount of time.

Audio issues have also been spotted wherein some cases, users experienced hearing white noise and distorted sounds.

These minor hiccups in the final stages of beta testing are generally unexpected. It is highly recommended that Android users shouldn't immediately upgrade their software until the issues have been addressed, or they might just suffer the same fate as the beta testers.