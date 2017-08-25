Entertainment
Android 8.0 Oreo release date, features: Here's how to get the update first

Nica Cruz

Promotional photo for Android 8.0 OreoAndroid website

Android 8.0 Oreo has received an official announcement and is now set for release in select phones across the market for users who are excited to get their hands on the smartphone giant's latest treat.

Google is only just beginning to roll out Android Oreo, but for smartphone users who want to get a head start on exploring the latest software upgrade, there's a way to get the Android Oreo soon.

Users who have Google's smartphone offerings will get the first wave of Oreo roll outs. The recent Nexus and Pixel devices — specifically the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL and the Pixel C tablet — will most likely receive an over-the-air (OTA) update within the next two weeks 

Nexus and Pixel owners can also sign up for Android's Beta program, since Google is prioritizing beta devices for the OTA update.

Smartphones with an unlocked bootloader can also flash the new system which is fully downloadable from the Android developer website. A phone with an unlocked bootloader will have a lock icon at the bottom of their screen when rebooting.

Users will have to extract the Oreo ZIP file in the same directory of their Android Debug Bridge (ADB), after which they can plug their phone to their computer and execute the batch file in ADB. Users need to note that this process will erase all their data.

Android Oreo brings several new features to the table including the "picture-in-picture mode," which allows users to multitask by using several apps at the same time. Another is the "auto-fill functionality" that automatically fills in users' log in credentials and notification snoozing which allows users to push back notifications by a few minutes up to an hour.

The update also brings in more emojis, smart text selection, smarter sound selection and better WiFi toggling.

