Android 8.0 Oreo news, update: BlackBerry KEYone to receive latest Android version after Google Pixel and Nexus

The Android 8.0 Oreo update rolled out earlier this week, offering more features and fixes for Android devices. While the latest Android OS version is not yet available for all devices, it is already confirmed that the non-Google device BlackBerry KEYone will get this OS version soon. There is still no exact release date of the latest Android update, but KEYone is among the first models to receive the update after Google Pixel and Nexus.

BlackBerry KEYone is currently running in Android 7.0 Nougat OS, and the upcoming Oreo update will bring new exciting features to its users. According to Phone Arena, although there are no reported issues among KEYone users who run on Nougat version, the Android 8.0 update will be a memorable one for them as it will bring the biggest Android offering yet.

One of the features to look forward to is the "app limit" which maximizes the users' control over their device's background executions such as internet connectivity and storage. There is also the Autofill feature that will remember the user's recent log-n details in different apps.

Picture-in-Picture, a new Android feature introduced by Oreo, will allow users to stream videos inside a moveable box under the display. KEYone users can also enjoy the Instant apps by Oreo very soon, which allows people to log into applications instantly without having to install them. For stronger protection, Android 8.0 Oreo highlights the Google Play Protect to scan almost 50 billion applications per day to make sure that no malware can infiltrate the device.

CrackBerry confirmed that the BlackBerry KEYone will support the Android 8.0 Oreo soon, but there is still no specific date on the firmware version's launch. For now, KEYone users should be patient as Google prioritizes the release of the Oreo update in Google devices such as Pixel and Nexus. However, the waiting time for Oreo is not expected to take too long as BlackBerry does not have that many existing Android devices compared to Samsung, HTC and LG, Ubergizmo stated.