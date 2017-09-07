Android 8.0 Oreo features, glitches news: Installation problems for Pixel users

Android Oreo trailer Android Studio

The latest Android update is here. Android 8.0 was released last Aug. 21 with the name of Oreo, following the growing alphabet list of Android programs.

Users whose smartphones are in its beta program may already receive the update, but fans are already seeing problems with the latest update. Android Police website founder, Artem Russakovskii, noticed a glitch which prevents it from being installed on some devices.

He noted that he is not alone in the problem and it seems to affect Pixel and Pixel XL. Android VP of Engineering Dave Burke has already found a solution, saying via Twitter that they "had a signing issue for beta users."

For now, Android 8.0 is available for Pixel and Nexus devices: specifically, Google Pixel/Pixel XL, Nexus 6P/5X, and Pixel C. The update will be available this year for smartphones under brands: Huawei, Motorola, LG, Sony, Samsung, HMD Global, etc.

Nokia 6, 5, and 3 will also receive the update, although it is still unclear whether this includes Nokia 8. Other phones that will feature the brand-new Android are HTC, particularly HTC U11, 10, and U Ultra.

The release date for the update for non-Pixel and Nexus phones are still unclear, but it can be expected within the year. When it comes to carrier-branded phones, it is also not known whether they will be included in the update or when.

Some of the features that were introduced in the last Android update, Nougat, will be taken a step further in the Oreo update; this includes the Picture in Picture (PiP) mode.

The split-window feature, also available in Android Nougat, is expanded to include other apps including YouTube, Hangouts, and more. The latest update also boasts a faster boot time.

It also introduces a power-saving function that reduces the function of applications that are running in the background. This small step may extend the life of the battery by a few hours.

Another notable feature that users may find is the notification dots. While Apple iOS users are notified about the amount of notifications they can expect for a specific app, Oreo's notification dots will present an at-a-glance notification bubble for a quick preview.