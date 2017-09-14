Android 8.0 Oreo best features: Picture-in-Picture mode optimized for multitasking; OS to boost audio experience

The Android Oreo update is only limited to Google Pixel and Nexus phones as of the moment. Android

Android 8.0 Oreo is the latest major upgrade to Google's wildly popular mobile operating system (OS). Its final version was announced on Sept. 1, and since then, excited users have made a rundown of all the features they look forward to the most.

Google's Pixel and Nexus phones will be the first to receive Android Oreo update, but other phone manufacturers have confirmed that their devices will support the update soon.

Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are some of the developers said to have Android Oreo support in their current or upcoming releases.

The OS upgrade will come with the picture-in-picture (PIP) mode. First seen on the YouTube mobile application, PIP allows users to minimize the window of one app to a corner of the screen so that users can open another app, allowing for multitasking of a new degree. The feature will be integrated into Google Duo, Google Maps, Google Play Movies & TV, Chrome, VLC and YouTube.

Unfortunately, there's no sure way yet to launch PIP mode and the list of apps that support the feature remain short.

For instance, when using Chrome, users have to launch the video into full-screen mode first before hitting the home button, which will then activate PIP. In VLC, on the other hand, users have to select the PIP option in the app's menu.

Since the Oreo update is rolling out to most Android flagship phones, there's sure to be more support for the feature in the coming weeks.

The video viewing experience is getting its heyday in Android. In addition to PIP, Android Oreo also comes with boosted audio performance.

Oreo is the first OS that comes with support for Bluetooth 5, which widens bandwidth while also raising the speed limit on wireless transfers. Wireless Bluetooth earphones will produce better-sounding audio as a result.

The OS will have native support for LDAC, Sony's high-resolution Bluetooth audio codec.